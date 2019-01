British and EU flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is waiting for the British government to make proposals on its expected departure from the European Union that can win the backing of parliament, a spokesman said on Friday, adding Germany was working to ensure an orderly Brexit.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said a disorderly Brexit would not be in anyone’s interests.