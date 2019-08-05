World News
August 5, 2019 / 10:28 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Germany: We are prepared for all Brexit scenarios but want to get a deal

1 Min Read

European Union and British flags flutter in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is prepared for all possible scenarios regarding Britain’s expected departure from the European Union, a spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that Berlin was still aiming to secure a Brexit deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a deal.

“We still want Britain to have an orderly exit from the European Union,” a spokeswoman told a news conference. “A no deal Brexit would be in nobody’s interests.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below