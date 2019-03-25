Germany: We'll miss Brexit Britain in economic and trade terms

The booth of Britain is seen during the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will miss Britain in terms of trade and the economy, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday, adding that Brexit would cost jobs and weaken the European Union when it comes to foreign and security policy.

“Without the strong Britons, the EU will also be weaker in terms of foreign and security policy,” the ministry said on Twitter. “That’s why we’re trying to continue coordinating as closely as possible. It also concerns our own security.”