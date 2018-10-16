Germany well-prepared for all Brexit scenarios: German government official

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is well-equipped for all Brexit scenarios, a government official said on Tuesday, adding that a swift Brexit deal would be best both for businesses and citizens.

The official also said significant progress had been made in negotiations on Britain’s looming exit from the European Union and added that a so-called “backstop” for the Irish border in the exit agreement needed to be legally watertight.

“I don’t think there is a feeling in the German government that we need to prepare faster,” the official said.

“We are all aware that it is in the interests of citizens and businesses to wrap up the exit agreement as swiftly as possible.”

The official ruled out a Brexit agreement without a solution for the Irish border, adding that Germany would work with France to ensure the 27 remaining members of the European Union retained a consensus in the Brexit negotiations.

Keeping up a consensus among the EU27 was in Britain’s interests too as any fractures would make negotiations harder, the official added.