FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and government spokesman Steffen Seibert wait for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to arrive at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will not oppose any proposal by the European Union to grant Britain an extension to leave the bloc beyond its Oct. 31 deadline, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“I can’t anticipate the outcome of consultations,” Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference. “But I can say on behalf of the federal government that Germany will not stand in the way of an extension.”