Germany's Brexit preparations include possible new customs staff: newspaper

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s preparations for Britain’s planned exit from the European Union include hiring of new customs staff, a foreign ministry source told a newspaper, adding that all possible outcomes were being considered.

“The government is preparing for all possibilities related to (Britain’s) exit,” the Stuttgarter Zeitung quoted the foreign ministry official as saying in remarks to be published on Wednesday. “This includes eventual legislative measures but also the hiring and training of additional staff, such in customs.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed with her ministers on Tuesday to step up contact with members of the bloc to try to get a Brexit deal as talks to leave the bloc enter a “crucial and intense phase.”

There are fears that both sides could fail to reach a deal as an informal October deadline nears, which would cause massive disruptions and economic damage.

A German finance ministry spokesman told the newspaper that it was in Germany’s interest to prepare for all scenarios, including an unregulated exit.

“The German government is naturally has an interested in a regulated exit for Britain, but one would be wise to prepare for the case that this doesn’t happen,” the unnamed spokesman was quoted as saying.

The Stuttgarter Zeitung also said the justice ministry had prepared a draft law that would regulate the conversion of the legal status of some Ltd companies.

The new rules stipulated in the draft would take effect regardless of whether a Brexit deal comes with a transition period or not, the newspaper quoted a justice ministry spokesman as saying.