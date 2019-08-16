World News
August 16, 2019 / 10:14 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Germany's Merkel and British PM Johnson to meet soon: spokesman

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - A meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planned soon, a spokesman for the German government said on Friday, adding that details would be announced later.

Steffen Seibert told a news conference the German government still favored an orderly Brexit, adding that a no-deal withdrawal was in no one’s interests.

Asked if every day that passed without negotiations increased the risk of a no-deal Brexit, Seibert said: “It won’t get easier.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr

