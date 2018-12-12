Hard Brexit would have big impact on German economy: DIW

FILE PHOTO: Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BERLIN (Reuters) - A hard Brexit would hit the export-oriented German economy hard, the DIW economic institute said on Wednesday, adding that it was in both Britain and the European Union’s interest to avoid such a scenario.

A hard Brexit is generally understood to be an abrupt exit by Britain from the EU without measures in place to safeguard the economies of both parties.

DIW said the uncertain environment would result in companies and consumers holding back on major spending for now.

DIW also cut its forecast for German 2018 economic growth by 0.3 percentage points to 1.5 percent and lowered its estimate for 2019 growth by 0.1 percentage points to 1.6 percent.