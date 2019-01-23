Merkel, Barnier to discuss Brexit deadlock

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with the EU’s Michel Barnier in Berlin on Thursday, a German government spokeswoman said, adding that a postponement of Brexit could be discussed only if Britain wanted to delay its exit from the bloc.

“We need to know what Britain wants and how it sees the way ahead and that is the case in particular for the question of a delay,” the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference. “We will deal with that question only if Britain wants a delay.”