Merkel has given no extra assurances to May on Brexit: German spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has offered no concessions to British Prime Minister Theresa May on Brexit, a German government spokesman said on Tuesday, categorically denying a report in Britain’s The Sun newspaper.

“The German Chancellor has given no assurances beyond those that were discussed by the European Council in December and what is set out in the letter from (European Commission President)Jean-Claude Juncker and (European Council President) Donald Tusk,” said the spokesman.