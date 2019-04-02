Merkel says she still hopes a Brexit solution can be found

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she hoped for a solution to Britain’s departure from the European Union, adding that failure to break the deadlock would lead to great uncertainty.
Speaking after the British parliament on Monday failed to find a majority of its own for any alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal, Merkel said a disorderly Brexit would produce an extended period of uncertainty.
