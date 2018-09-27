FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 7:00 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Merkel: single market remains complicated issue in Brexit talks

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that some parts of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposal for a Brexit deal with the European Union worked well, but the crucial question of how to leave the single market remained complicated.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet session at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Asked during a panel discussion if Britain should have a second referendum on Brexit, Merkel said: “I believe that everything that happens there in Britain has to be decided by the British themselves.”

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

