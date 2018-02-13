FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 5:20 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

New German government will not alter Brexit policy, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A new German government will not change its policy regarding Britain’s looming departure from the European Union, an official said after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) reached a coalition deal last week.

The conservatives and center-left SPD have agreed they want to renew their 2013-2017 “grand coalition”. The SPD’s 464,000 members still have the chance to veto the decision in a postal ballot.

“Somebody asked me today: will a new German government change its #Brexit policy? Nothing hints to such a policy shift!” Peter Ptassek, Germany’s Brexit coordinator, wrote in English on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Expect us to follow our long-standing interest in the integrity of the single market and cohesion of the #EU,” he added.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Peter Graff

