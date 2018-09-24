No special rules for Britain in Brexit talks: German minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and it European Union partners cannot afford to make special rules for Britain on their single market, Germany’s European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said in a letter, warning that Berlin had taken measures to prepare for a no-deal scenario.

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth listens to a journalist ask a question at the Western Balkans Summit in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

“We will not undo the single market or create special rules which could result in competitive disadvantages for our companies,” he wrote in a letter to the German government dated Sept. 19.