German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May take part in a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss Brexit, a spokesman for the German government said on Monday.

Steffen Seibert said the cohesion of the remaining 27 EU members had always been important for Germany and discussions would be held in that spirit. He said Germany wanted ties with Britain to be as close and friendly as possible after Brexit.