March 18, 2019

Worth giving time to reach Brexit deal: German foreign minister

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives for the weekly German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German foreign minister Heiko Maas said on Monday it was worthwhile giving more time to reach an agreement with Britain over its exit from the European Union, although a long Brexit extension would be difficult.

“Before we get to a hard Brexit it’s worthwhile having another go rather than just arguing about what a hard Brexit means, namely a lot of disadvantages for both sides,” Maas told reporters before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Asked about whether Brexit could be extended beyond the European elections in May, he replied: “The longer the time is pushed back, the more difficult it becomes.”

