It's too early to breathe a sigh of relief on Brexit: Germany's DIHK

BERLIN (Reuters) - It is too early to breathe a sigh of relief on Brexit after British Prime Minister Theresa May won the backing of her senior ministers for a draft European Union divorce deal, Germany’s Chambers of Commerce (DIHK) told a newspaper on Thursday.

DIHK President Eric Schweitzer said in an interview with regional newspaper Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung that he was still recommending that affected German firms prepare for a disorderly Brexit.

Germany’s GDV insurance association welcomed the Brexit deal but said most of the work was yet to come, adding that it was important to maintain good, neighborly relations with Britain while also protecting the integrity of the European Union’s single market too.