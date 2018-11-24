EU gives Spain reassurances over Gibraltar in Brexit deal: document

A view of houses and the Rock in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will declare in approving the Brexit deal with Britain on Sunday that any future arrangements regarding Gibraltar must be discussed directly with Madrid, a draft document seen by Reuters shows.

“After the United Kingdom leaves the Union, Gibraltar will not be included in the territorial scope of the agreements to be concluded between the Union and the United Kingdom,” it said.

“However, this does not preclude the possibility to have separate agreements between the Union and the United Kingdom in respect of Gibraltar... those separate agreements will require a prior agreement of the Kingdom of Spain.”