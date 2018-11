FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker chairs the EU Commission's weekly college meeting in Brussels, Belgium November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the European Union’s executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, said that solidarity and dialogue were “the European way of finding solutions” after speaking to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday

Juncker made the comments after Spain got enough reassurances over Gibraltar to lift its veto from the EU’s Brexit deal with Britain to be approved on Sunday.