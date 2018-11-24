Britain says will hold talks with Spain on future of Gibraltar

The Rock of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, is seen from the Spanish city of La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain, November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The UK government said in a statement on Saturday it would discuss the future of Gibraltar directly with Spain, part of reassurances given to Madrid to agree to the European Union’s Brexit deal.

“For the withdrawal negotiations, given there are some circumstances which are specific to Gibraltar, we held talks with Spain which directly involved the Government of Gibraltar. These were constructive and we look forward to taking the same approach to the future relationship,” a UK government spokesperson said.