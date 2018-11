FILE PHOTO: President of the European Council Donald Tusk speaks at the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Helsinki, Finland, November 8, 2018. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union summit chairman Donald Tusk has recommended that the bloc approved the Brexit deal negotiated with Britain.

“I will recommend that we approve on Sunday the outcome of the Brexit negotiations. No one has reasons to be happy. But at least at this critical time, the EU 27 has passed the test of unity and solidarity,” Tusk said.