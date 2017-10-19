London will remain leading financial center: PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - London will remain the world’s leading financial center, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday when asked about comments by Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein.

“We’re not going to comment on each individual statement but lets be clear, London is and will remain the world’s leading financial center,” the spokesman said when asked about a tweet in which Blankfein said he was planning to spend more time in Frankfurt - a rival financial center.