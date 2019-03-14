World News
March 14, 2019 / 8:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit: Goldman sees greater chance of PM May getting deal through

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it sees a 60 percent probability of British Prime Minister Theresa May getting her deal to exit the European Union ratified after parliament on Wednesday rejected the option of a no-deal Brexit.

The new estimate is an increase from 55 percent, which was set on Wednesday.

The bank said it still sees a “considerable” chance that Brexit will be reversed through a second referendum. Its subjective odds are at 35 percent.

The bank reduced the probability of a no-deal Brexit further to 5 percent from 10 percent.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Helen Reid; Editing by Gareth Jones

