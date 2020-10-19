UK's Gove says EU's Barnier response in Brexit talks is constructive

FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is seen at a two days face-to-face EU summit , in Brussels, Belgium October 15, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit supremo Michael Gove said on Monday he welcomed moves by the European Union’s chief negotiator in talks with his British counterpart on Monday as a constructive step towards a Brexit trade deal.

“It has been reported that there has been a constructive move on the part of the European Union and I welcome that,” Gove told parliament.

“Obviously, we need to make sure that we work on the basis of the proposed intensification that they propose,” he added, saying he was looking forward with optimism.