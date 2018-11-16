UK's Gove says he has confidence in PM May

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior Eurosceptic minister Michael Gove said on Friday he had confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May and was focused on working for a good deal for Britain as it leaves the European Union.

Two of his cabinet colleagues quit over May’s Brexit plans, leading to speculation that Gove might follow them.

Asked if he had confidence in May, Gove said “I absolutely do.”

“I think it’s absolutely vital that we focus on getting the right deal in the future, and making sure that in the areas that matter so much to the British people, we can get a good outcome,” he told reporters.