World News
September 29, 2019 / 6:16 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Britain knows the shape of its proposed Brexit deal: UK minister Gove

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove speaks during the Conservative Party in Manchester, Britain, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Britain’s government knows the outline of what it sees as a possible deal to leave the European Union, Michael Gove, the minister in charge of planning for a no-deal Brexit, said on Sunday.

Speaking at the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference in the northern English city of Manchester, Gove said the government’s proposals for an agreement would see a deal that would differ significantly from the one negotiated by former prime minister Theresa May.

He added that there was still time for a deal to be done with the EU, and that the government could sign off on such an agreement at a summit in Brussels on Oct. 17-18. If not, the talks would go to the wire, he said.

Reporting by William James, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

