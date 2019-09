FILE PHOTO: A lorry is driven past dozens of others parked after travelling by ferry between Britain and France at the Port of Dover, Britain, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Long queues at the southeastern port of Dover are a material risk if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of coordinating no-deal Brexit planning, said on Thursday.

Asked about the possibility of queues of lorries in Dover, Gove told a parliamentary committee: “I don’t think they are inevitable but they are a material risk.”