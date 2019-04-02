UK's Gove still hopes Northern Irish DUP will back May's Brexit approach

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove leaves the Cabinet Office in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government still wants the support of Northern Irish unionists to pass its Brexit deal despite pivoting in its strategy to consult the opposition Labour party on the way forward, environment minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have said they will never support May’s deal so long as the so-called Irish border backstop is in place, contributing to three defeats in parliament for the withdrawal agreement with the EU and forcing a change of approach.

“We want the DUP to support our approach as well,” Gove told Sky News after May said she would ask for another Brexit delay to sit down with the opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“Conversations are ongoing with the DUP,” he added.