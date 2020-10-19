Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

UK's Gove says Barnier agreed to work on legal texts for Brexit deal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier gives a news conference on the first day of the face-to-face European Union (EU) summit at the European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium October 15, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The Europen Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has agreed to intensify talks and work on legal texts for a Brexit trade deal, British minister Michael Gove said on Monday.

“It is the case that my colleague David Frost was in conversation with Michel Barnier and I believe it is the case that Michel Barnier has agreed both to the intensification of talks and also ... to working on legal texts,” Gove told parliament.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up