UK's Gove says Barnier agreed to work on legal texts for Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier gives a news conference on the first day of the face-to-face European Union (EU) summit at the European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium October 15, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The Europen Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has agreed to intensify talks and work on legal texts for a Brexit trade deal, British minister Michael Gove said on Monday.

“It is the case that my colleague David Frost was in conversation with Michel Barnier and I believe it is the case that Michel Barnier has agreed both to the intensification of talks and also ... to working on legal texts,” Gove told parliament.