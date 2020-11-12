EU must show flexibility, especially over Northern Ireland, UK's Gove says

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union must show flexibility to help secure a free trade deal with Britain, particularly in Northern Ireland where the easy movement of goods must be maintained with the rest of the United Kingdom, Brexit supremo Michael Gove said.

“The UK has already shown a great degree of flexibility in these negotiations, but it’s important also that the European Union shows flexibility too,” Gove told the Westminster parliament on Thursday.

“It’s very important in the discussions that we have in the joint commission that we make sure that we implement the protocol on the future of Northern Ireland in a way which ensures that its people can continue to have unfettered access to the rest of the UK and in particular that we can maintain the flow of goods that’s so vital to the life of the province.”

He said he was confident that European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic would work pragmatically to make this happen.