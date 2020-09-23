UK warns of wider disruption if businesses do not prepare for end of EU transition

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain faces wider disruption at the end of its transition agreement with the European Union if businesses don’t take the deadline seriously and prepare for it, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove told parliament on Wednesday.

“The consequences of a lack of business preparedness will be not just economic opportunities missed for those companies who don’t prepare, but potentially much wider disruption,” Gove said.