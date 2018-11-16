UK's Gove won't resign over PM May's Brexit plan: reports

Britain's Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prominent Brexiteer Michael Gove will not quit Prime Minister Theresa May’s government but remain as environment minister, British media reported on Friday, after speculation about his future following the resignation of other senior figures.

“Michael is staying at Defra (the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs),” a source close to Gove told the Times. “He thinks it is important to continue working with Cabinet colleagues to ensure the best outcome for the country.”

The Spectator magazine was the first to report that he would stay and the BBC also said he would remain in his job.