'Ball is in EU's court' as chance of Brexit deal recedes: Gove

Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags is seen in this illustration taken November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior British minister Michael Gove said the chance of striking a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union had fallen because the bloc had not been willing to intensify talks or produce detailed legal texts.

Asked by Sky News if EU negotiator Michel Barnier should come to London this week, Gove said the “ball was in his court”.

He said both sides needed to compromise to reach a deal, but “the EU side is not doing so at the moment”.