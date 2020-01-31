Business News
January 31, 2020 / 9:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain won't trade EU access to fishing waters to get wider deal: UK minister Gove

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove walks in Downing Street in London, Britain, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will not grant access to British fishing waters in order to secure a wider trade agreement with the European Union, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Friday.

“If people want to fish in our waters, well we’ll decide,” Gove told Sky News.

He said countries such as Norway, the Faroe Islands and Iceland, all much smaller than Britain, controlled access to their waters, “so we will control access to ours.”

Writing by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
