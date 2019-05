Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove is seen outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - Michael Gove, Britain’s environment minister and a high-profile Brexit supporter, will not follow his colleague Andrea Leadsom and resign, a BBC reporter quoted him as saying on Thursday.

Leadsom, leader of the House of Commons, quit on Wednesday in protest at May’s latest attempt to get a Brexit deal through parliament.