EU must move to get a Brexit deal: UK no-deal minister Gove

Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives for a cabinet meeting from Whitehall in London, Britain October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain still wants to leave the European Union with a deal but the bloc must move its position as London has, Michael Gove, the minister for no-deal planning, said on Tuesday.

“We hope that the EU will engage with us seriously, and in getting out these proposals we’ve moved, and it is now time for the EU to move too,” he told parliament.

“If it does, then there is still every chance we can leave with a new deal. However, if the EU does not move, this government is prepared to leave without a deal on the 31st.”