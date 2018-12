FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove leaves his office in London, Britain, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British environment minister Michael Gove said on Sunday he believed the government could win a vote in parliament on its Brexit deal, again arguing that the alternatives to the agreement were much worse.

“I believe that we can win the argument and win the vote. I know it’s challenging but my view is ... that we’ve got to make those arguments and we’ve got to look properly at what those alternatives are,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.