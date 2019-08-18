World News
August 18, 2019 / 11:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Leaked Brexit documents show worst-case scenario: minister

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Leaked British government documents warning of the impact of a no-deal Brexit are based on a worst-case scenario, said Michael Gove, the minister in charge of coordinating preparations for leaving the European Union without a deal.

The official documents on a project titled “Yellowhammer” show that Britain will face shortages of fuel, food and medicine if it leaves the EU without a transition deal, jamming ports and requiring a hard border in Ireland, the Sunday Times reported.

“Yellowhammer is a worst-case scenario - v significant steps have been taken in the last 3 weeks to accelerate Brexit planning,” Gove wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by William James; Editing by David Goodman

