Senior pro-Brexit minister Gove backs PM May deal on EU exit: BBC
December 8, 2017 / 8:44 AM / in an hour

Senior pro-Brexit minister Gove backs PM May deal on EU exit: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British minister Michael Gove, an influential pro-Brexit voice in Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet, gave his support on Friday to a deal announced in Brussels to move negotiations forward.

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment Michael Gove leaves 10 Downing Street, London, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“This is a significant personal political achievement for the Prime Minister... Earlier this week, there were all sorts of doomsayers who thought there would be no prospect of an agreement. They’ve been proven wrong,” he told BBC radio.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James, editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
