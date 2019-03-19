The sooner we vote on May's Brexit deal the better: UK minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove is seen outside Downing Street ahead of a Brexit vote in London, Britain March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British environment minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday the sooner parliament voted again on whether to approve Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal the better.

May’s divorce deal to leave the European Union has been rejected by lawmakers twice already but the government is planning to hold a third vote, even though the Speaker of parliament has said it had to be substantially different.

“The sooner we can have a vote the better,” Gove told Sky News.

May is set to ask the bloc for an extension to the leaving date of March 29 and Gove said she would provide details of the request on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“The prime minister will be laying out a little bit later today or tomorrow what the terms of that are,” he said.