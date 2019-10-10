UK Brexit planning minister Gove delighted by Johnson, Varadkar talks

Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove holds an Extinction Rebellion leaflet as he walks into the back of Downing Street during a climate change demonstration in London, Britain October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of the government’s preparations for Brexit, said talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart on Thursday had been constructive and he was delighted they had reported progress.

“The conversations between the prime minister and Leo Varadkar, they were cordial, they were constructive, they were open and they say there’s going to be progress, so I’m delighted,” he told BBC TV.