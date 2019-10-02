UK Parliament would back Johnson's Brexit plan: Gove

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - A new Brexit plan from Prime Minister Boris Johnson would likely win enough support to be approved by Britain’s Parliament, senior minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday, adding that Brussels should take confidence from that.

The British Parliament rejected three times an earlier Withdrawal Agreement struck by former Prime Minister Theresa May, but some lawmakers from the most pro-Brexit wing of the ruling Conservatives and some opposition Labour lawmakers have signaled their backing for Johnson’s new proposal.

Northern Irish allies, the Democratic Unionist Party, have also welcomed the plan that was sent to Brussels earlier on Wednesday.

“That seems to me to be a pretty solid majority,” Gove, minister for preparing for a no-deal exit, told ITV’s Peston program.