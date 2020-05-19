UK tells the EU to budge on free trade deal: Gove says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove gestures as he holds the Daily Covid-19 Digital News Conference with NHS Medical Director, Professor Stephen Powis (not pictured) to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 3, 2020. Pippa Fowles /10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom wants a Brexit free trade deal but there are significant differences with the European Union because it does not seem to understand that it is negotiating with a sovereign state, senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

“The government remains committed to a deal with a free trade agreement at its core,” Gove told parliament. “But success depends on the EU recognising that the UK is a sovereign country.

“There remain some areas where we have significant difference of principle - notably on fisheries, governance arrangements and the so-called level playing field,” Gove said. He repeated that the United Kingdom would not extend the transition period.