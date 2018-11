FILE PHOTO: Britain's Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Michael Gove, the most prominent Brexit-supporting minister in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, declined to comment on Friday when he was asked outside his house if he supported her.

“Good morning,” Gove said when asked if he supported May. He gave no further comment.