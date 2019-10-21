UK's Gove says stepping up no-deal contingency planning

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove leaves the Houses of Parliament as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British minister Michael Gove said the European Union had not yet responded to the government’s request for a Brexit delay, and that he must now step up contingency planning because of the increased possibility Britain leaves without a deal on Oct. 31.

“I must, I fear, take the appropriate steps now to prepare for the increased possibility that the legal default position will follow and we will leave on Oct. 31 without a deal,” Gove told parliament on Monday.