UK's Gove wants to renegotiate Brexit: Telegraph reporter

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Environment Secretary Michael Gove will only accept the position of Brexit minister if he can renegotiate Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft deal and scrap the Nov. 25 EU summit, the Telegraph’s deputy political editor tweeted.

Steven Swinford said that Gove was still weighing up whether to quit May’s cabinet, following the resignations of two senior ministers earlier on Thursday, including Brexit minister Dominic Raab.