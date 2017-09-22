FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 22, 2017 / 7:48 AM / a month ago

Britain will meet its Brexit financial obligations: minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will meet its financial obligations when it leaves the European Union, transport minister Chris Grayling said on Friday, hours before Prime Minister Theresa May makes a high-stakes speech to reset Brexit talks.

Chris Grayling, Britain's Secretary of State for Transport, arrives at a cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

May, weakened after losing her Conservative Party’s majority in a June election, is hoping to move talks forward with the EU in a speech in Florence, Italy, on Friday. According to Grayling, the speech will set out the principles of a future relationship.

“It’s not about the specific purpose of where we might end up at that point in the negotiations ... what she is doing is setting out today the principles of a future relationship, she is talking about how we move the negotiations forward,” Grayling told BBC radio.

Asked whether reports that Britain will offer a financial settlement to the EU are correct, Grayling said: “We are a nation that meets its obligations. Of course we absolutely accept that Britain has obligations ... but what we are looking to do though, is not simply today to start talking about the nuts and bolts of negotiation.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by David Milliken

