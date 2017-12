LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not sign up to a bad Brexit deal but its economy will succeed even if it does not get a deal, transport minister Chris Grayling said on Thursday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling leaves 10 Downing Street, London, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We’re not aiming for a no deal Brexit... but we’re working for all eventualities,” Grayling said, adding he was confident that Britain would get a good deal.

“Regardless of the outcome of this, Britain will succeed,” he told Sky News.