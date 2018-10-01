PM May will struggle to get deal through parliament: former minister

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Justine Greening, a former minister in Theresa May’s government, said on Monday Britain’s parliament was unlikely to pass a Brexit deal based on the prime minister’s plans or one based on a Canada-style free trade deal.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

At the Conservative Party’s annual conference, Greening, who has described May’s Chequers plan as the worst of all worlds, said parliament was at a stalemate.

If May wins a Brexit deal with the European Union, she will then have to secure its passage through parliament, where her party can only pass legislation with the help of a small Northern Irish party.