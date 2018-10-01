FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 12:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

PM May will struggle to get deal through parliament: former minister

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Justine Greening, a former minister in Theresa May’s government, said on Monday Britain’s parliament was unlikely to pass a Brexit deal based on the prime minister’s plans or one based on a Canada-style free trade deal.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

At the Conservative Party’s annual conference, Greening, who has described May’s Chequers plan as the worst of all worlds, said parliament was at a stalemate.

If May wins a Brexit deal with the European Union, she will then have to secure its passage through parliament, where her party can only pass legislation with the help of a small Northern Irish party.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alistair Smout

