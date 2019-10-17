UK lawmaker Grieve will oppose Brexit deal unless put to referendum

FILE PHOTO: Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve speaks at a rally to discuss how to conduct a potential second referendum, in London, Britain, January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Dominic Grieve, one of 21 lawmakers ousted from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party last month, will oppose Johnson’s Brexit deal in a parliamentary vote on Saturday unless it is subsequently put to a referendum.

“The divisions in parliament reflect the divisions in the country: this is why I think it would be sensible to go back and put this deal to the public,” Grieve, a former attorney general, told BBC Radio Ulster on Thursday.

“If the Prime Minister wished to do that, then whatever my misgivings about this deal were, he could campaign to sell the deal and I could tell the public that I think remaining in the EU is a much better idea.”